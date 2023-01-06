Police: 9-year-old Tulsa boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a 9-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister. Police said in a statement Friday that officers were called to a home in south Tulsa late Thursday and that the boy was taken to a hospital where he died. Police say the girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother. A police spokesperson has not responded to a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment. Police have not provided a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody.