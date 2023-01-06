Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen amid spike in violence

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say militants riding on a motorcycle shot and killed two policemen in the country’s northwest, a region bordering Afghanistan where violence has spiked in recent months. Friday’s attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police statement says a search operation is underway to find the gunmen, who had fled the scene of the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.