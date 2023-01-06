New this week: Margo Price and ‘Gold, Lies & Videotape’

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from country singer-songwriter Margo Price, a new investigative TV series about a family who claim their ancestors discovered a fortune in a New Mexico cave, and the documentary “Riotsville, USA” about a fake town that the U.S. military created in the 1960s to hold exercises mimicking police response to rioting. Aficionados of Japanese role-playing games can climb aboard the pirate-themed video game One Piece Odyssey and there’s also a new gossipy docuseries that charts the instant success and alleged drama and turmoil behind-the-scenes at the hit show “Glee.”

