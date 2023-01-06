New Pa. speaker puts sexual abuse lawsuit window atop agenda
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s newly minted state House speaker is moving to make his major policy goal regarding victims of child sexual abuse to be the chamber’s urgent priority. Speaker Mark Rozzi on Friday backed Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of an immediate special session to consider a constitutional amendment that would give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window in which to file otherwise time-barred lawsuits. Rozzi says no other legislation will be considered until the proposal passes. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County says a special session devoted to that single topic isn’t warranted. Cutler says consideration of the amendment can be done as regular legislative business.