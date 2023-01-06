Kansas Catholic priest sex abuse report leads to no charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a lengthy investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state has not led to any charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released the KBI’s report on Friday. The agency says it initiated 125 criminal cases and distributed 30 charging affidavits to prosecutors. As of Friday, no prosecutor has filed charges, primarily because of concerns about statute of limitations. Agents interviewed 137 victims of abuse and identified 188 clergy members suspected of various criminal acts. The KBI says it will continue investigate clergy members of the Society of Saint Pius X, a nontraditional branch of the church in Kansas.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

