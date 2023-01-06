Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police have arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city. Israeli police said on Friday the suspected vandals were 18 and 14 year-old residents from central Israel. The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community.

