Epiphany celebrated in Greece after 2 years of restrictions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks celebrated Epiphany Friday with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country. The holiday is known as Three Kings Day for Catholics and the Baptism of Christ for the Orthodox. Greece is predominantly Orthodox. Unseasonably warm weather helped bring out the crowds for the outdoor celebrations, with swimmers competing against each other to grasp a floating cross. Ceremonies were canceled or scaled back in the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

