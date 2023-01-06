Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9

BAGHDAD (AP) — Police say a building under construction has collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the building with cement. Police said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system. Police said Friday that the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.

