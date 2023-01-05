Skip to Content
US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles. That’s according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the package have not been publicly announced. They say an announcement is expected Friday. The aid — totaling about $2.85 billion —  is the largest package of military equipment the Pentagon has pulled from its stockpiles to send Ukraine so far in the war.

