U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. has pledged $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine. An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. Moldova will also be reimbursed for prior electricity purchases. The agency said that the war in Ukraine has placed Moldova’s “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.