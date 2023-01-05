Philippine police chief offers to quit over drug-linked cops

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine national police chief says he has offered to resign to encourage nearly a thousand other police officials to heed an official appeal for them to resign en masse to regain public trust after some enforcers were implicated in drug trafficking. Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Thursday that those who would submit their courtesy resignations would stay in their posts unless President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. decides to accept their resignation offers. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday urged all police generals and colonels to submit their “courtesy resignations” in a desperate move to regain public trust after some law enforcers in the frontlines of the drug crackdown were caught engaging in the illegal trade.

