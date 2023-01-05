Oregon’s voter turnout led nation in 2022 election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s election. Oregon Public Broadcasting says 61.5% of all the eligible citizens in Oregon cast a ballot. OPB quoted former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling as saying Oregon had the highest turnout, edging out Main by 0.5%. Keisling now leads a national effort to expand voting from home. Oregon has had a relatively high turnout rate since the state implemented vote-by-mail 25 years ago. Oregon’s “motor voter” law went into effect in 2015. which automatically registers people to vote when they get a driver’s license.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.