Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged seven suspects in last month’s attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. One suspect was arrested in late December, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” which said he was not a member of the group. Lebanese officials said on Thursday that the arrested man and six others who are on the run have been charged with the killing.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.