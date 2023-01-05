Justice Jackson working on a memoir, titled ‘Lovely One’
BY HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir. Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, is calling the book “Lovely One.” Jackson says in a statement released Thursday by Random House that “Mine has been an unlikely journey.” No release date has been set. Jackson was born Ketanji Onyika Brown. The book’s title comes from the English translation of Ketanji Onyika, the name suggested by an aunt who at time was a Peace Corps worker in West Africa. Jackson, 52, joined the court last year after President Joe Biden named her to succeed the retiring Stephen Breyer.