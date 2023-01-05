Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure on Thursday of the French Institute for Research in Iran, which was established in 1983, a “first step” in response to the cartoons. The magazine had billed the cartoons as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. Iran on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons. France condemned Iran’s actions and accused it of violating human rights.

