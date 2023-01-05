Interpol says a top human trafficker arrested in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Interpol says that an Eritrean national described as one of ’’the world’s most wanted″ human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates. Thursday’s announcement says the suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya. Arab media reports say he was arrested on Sunday in a ″major international police operation led by the United Arab Emirates, based on information shared via Interpol.” A breakthrough in the manhunt came when UAE authorities began closely tracking Habtemariam and members of his family, uncovering money laundering patterns that led them to Sudan.

