Germany to send armored carriers, Patriot battery to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says the country will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery. The announcement came in a joint German-U.S. statement Thursday after Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden. Germany’s decision to supply Marder armored personnel carriers comes after France said it will soon hold talks with Ukraine to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles. France’s presidency says that will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military. The German government didn’t specify how many Marder APCs will be supplied or when.

