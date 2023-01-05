Diocese challenges Maine law allowing older sex abuse claims

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is challenging a Maine law that eliminated the statue of limitations for child sexual abuse, allowing a wave of new lawsuits. The diocese suggests the law is unconstitutional through retroactive changes that violate due process and vested rights. A plaintiff attorney says that the claim that the diocese covered up abuse would survive regardless but that the courts should defer to lawmakers who eliminated the statute of limitations in 2021. The motion will be argued before a Superior Court justice at the end of the month, but observers expect the matter to end up before the state supreme court.

