Turkish, Russian forces could ‘expand’ Syria joint patrols

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says Turkish and Russian troops could “expand” their joint patrols in northern Syria as part of efforts to bring security to the region. Hulusi Akar did not on Wednesday elaborate on the plans, which come days after he held talks with his Syrian and Russian counterparts in a surprise meeting in Moscow. Akar’s meeting with Syria’s Mahmoud Abbas marked the first ministerial level talks between Turkey and Syria since the start of the Syrian civil war more than 11 years ago. Turkey has been threatening a new military offensive into Syria against Kurdish militants it has blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. Russia has opposed a new Turkish incursion.

