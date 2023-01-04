Teen killed in shooting outside Indianapolis mall identified

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The name of a teenager killed in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall has been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him Wednesday as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Mason was killed and a man was wounded in the shooting that occurred Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side. Police say the man was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night. Police say a third person, an adult described as a person of interest, was cooperating with law enforcement. Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

