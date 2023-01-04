Poland signs deal to buy 2nd batch of U.S. Abrams tanks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister has signed a deal to buy a second batch of U.S Abrams main battle tanks as Warsaw beefs up its defensive capabilities and strengthens military cooperation with Washington in light of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Poland is the first U.S. ally in Europe to procure Abrams tanks. The $1.4 billion deal signed Wednesday foresees the delivery of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks with related equipment and logistics beginning this year. This follows and last year’s agreement for the acquisition of 250 of the upgraded M1A2 Abrams that will be delivered in 2025-26.

