Man gets 2 years for crash that killed pregnant woman, sons

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man charged in a July 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons has been sentenced to two years in prison. Thirty-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park pleaded guilty in July to five counts of reckless homicide. Will County Judge Daniel Rippy sentenced Woulfe to two years Wednesday for each of the victims, including the woman’s unborn child. The sentences will run concurrently. Authorities said that Woulfe was driving at more than 80 mph seconds before he ran through a stop sign in Beecher and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.