Man accused of chewing off man’s ear said victim was a robot

Police say a man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him. Koryn Daniel Kraemer pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault on Wednesday. The Multnomah County Attorney’s Office says Kraemer told police he consumed alcohol, marijuana and fentanyl pills before the early Tuesday attack and that he could tell by the victim’s smell that he was a robot. Court documents say the victim’s right ear was bitten off and that he was in stable condition at a Portland hospital. Kraemer is being held in custody without bail.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.