Australia to buy US-made HIMARS in boost to defense systems

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia announced Thursday it will boost its defense capabilities by buying advanced missile and rocket systems, including U.S.-made HIMARS which have been successfully used by Ukraine’s military. In Ukraine, the mobile, truck-mounted HIMARS have proved crucial in enabling Ukrainian forces to hit key targets, including a recent strike on a single building that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers. The Australian government said the HIMARS it was buying included launchers, missiles and training rockets and would be in use by 2026. It said the system had a range of 300 kilometers, which may improve with technological advances. It also signed a contract with Norway-based Kongsberg to buy new missiles for navy destroyers and frigates.

