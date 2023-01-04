8 dead including 5 children in apparent Utah home shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead Wednesday from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home. Enoch city officials said in a news release that they were found when police did a welfare check at the residence. Officials didn’t provide any more details. The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Police say they don’t see any threat to the public.

