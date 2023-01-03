Poland’s conservative premier in favor of death penalty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative prime minister has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn’t share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the comments late Monday during a public question-and-answer session with Facebook users. He was sked if the death penalty could stop his government from doing more harm to the society. Morawiecki said that capital punishment should be allowed for the heaviest crimes but didn’t specify which ones. He called abolition of the death penalty a “premature invention” and said that against the teaching of the church that he’s in favor of capital punishment. Poland abolished the death penalty in 1997.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.