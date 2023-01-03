Germany refuses WWII reparations talks, Poland turns to UN

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has been informed by Germany that it does not intend to engage in negotiations on any World War II reparations as Berlin considers the matter closed. Warsaw said Tuesday it has turned to the United Nations for support in its efforts to win compensation for some $1.3 trillion of estimated losses suffered under Nazi Germany’s 1939-45 occupation. Germany says the matter was closed during Poland’s communist era, when Warsaw relinquished seeking reparations. Poland says that was under Moscow’s pressure and not legally binding. Poland’s right-wing government is dealing with a cost-of-living and energy crisis, and faces general elections in the fall.

