Former RI governor and US attorney Lincoln Almond dies at 86
By MARK PRATT
Associated Press
Lincoln Almond, the former two-term Republican governor of Rhode Island and longtime U.S. attorney in the state has died at age 86. Almond died Monday, according to an obituary posted at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home & Crematory’s website. No cause of death was provided. As governor from 1995 until 2003, Almond expanded health care for children, boosted funding for higher education, and overhauled the state Department of Economic Development to help diversify the economy and bring tens of thousands of well-paying jobs to the state. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Almond, as well as a son, daughter and five grandchildren.