Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
By MARK SCOLFORO and BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. The chamber voted 115 to 85 on Tuesday to make Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County its speaker after Republicans were unable to convert their narrow majority into a vote to retain the post. Rozzi overcame the rival candidacy of a rival Republican. But Rozzi’s election leaves questions about how the chamber will operate in the short term and whether he will remain a Democrat.