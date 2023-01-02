State seeks long prison term for accused NYC subway gunman

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City. Sixty-three-year-old Frank James is scheduled to enter a guilty plea Tuesday in the April attack. Prosecutors told a judge in a court filing last week that they plan to ask him to go beyond the roughly 32-year to 39-year sentence that federal sentencing guidelines would recommend for James. He was scheduled to stand trial next month before his lawyers informed the judge on Dec. 21 that he planned to plead guilty. Defense lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

