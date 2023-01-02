Pilot, 2 British visitors among 4 killed in Australia crash

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A pilot, two British visitors and a Sydney woman have been identified as the four people killed in a collision of two helicopters over the waterfront on Australia’s Gold Coast. Authorities say it was fortunate the death toll in the crash of two aircraft operated by Sea World Helicopters was not higher. The pilot of the second helicopter managed to land safely on a sandy outcrop despite the aircraft being damaged in the collision Monday. One helicopter had been in the air for less than 20 seconds before the collision with the second Sea World Helicopter attempting to land. The helicopter that had just taken off lost its main rotor and gearbox, causing it to lose lift and fall heavily.

