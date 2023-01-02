Germany condemns New Year’s attacks on fire, police officers

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is condemning incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked mostly with fireworks. People across Germany on Saturday resumed their tradition of setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places to see in the new year. That followed two years in which sales of fireworks were banned as part of efforts to avoid overloading hospitals and discourage large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were accompanied by a large number of cases in which emergency officials were assailed with fireworks. In Berlin, the fire service counted at least 38 such attacks and said 15 officers were injured. Police said they had 18 injured officers.

