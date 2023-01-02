Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43. Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, her hometown. She launched her rap career at age of 14 when she was noticed by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia. By 15, she joined the rap collective, which also included notable members Juicy J, Crunchy Black and Lord Infamous. The rapper’s mother Veronica Mitchell and family thanked “everyone for their condolences,” in a statement issued Monday. The cause of death has not been released.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.