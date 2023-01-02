Botswana issues arrest warrant for ex-President Ian Khama

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Botswana for former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms. Khama, currently residing in neighboring South Africa, denies the charge. The former president was formally charged in April last year but has not yet appeared in court. A Botswana court issued the warrant for Khama’s arrest last week. Khama has been in South Africa for about a year, after falling out with his hand-picked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Khama, 69, president of Botswana between 2008 and 2018, said he is being hounded for his opposition to Masisi.

