300 migrants make landings at national park in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys has been closed after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend. Officials say Dry Tortugas National Park was closed Monday so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them 70 miles to Key West. The park tweeted that the closure is expected to last several days. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a tweet that at least 88 migrants were from Cuba.

