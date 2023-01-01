UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. says one of its top officials in Afghanistan has met the Taliban’s deputy prime minister to discuss a ban on women working at nongovernmental groups. The ban, issued just over a week ago, has prompted major aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan, raising fears that millions will be left without food, education, health care and other critical services during the harsh winter. The deputy head of the U.N. Mission in Afghanistan met the Taliban official Sunday because the ban “denies girls and women from education and training, harms millions and prevents the delivery of vital aid to men, women, and children,” the agency said.

