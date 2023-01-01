Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 40 exploding drones had “headed for Kyiv” overnight according to air defense forces. He said all of them were destroyed. Energy infrastructure facilities in the capital were damaged and an explosion occurred in one district. But the causes were not clear. An official said a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit in the outlying Kyiv region. Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.