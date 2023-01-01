Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians have had a grim start to 2023 with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Night-time shelling battering parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person, wounded another and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to the deputy presidential chief of staff. Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, in a sign that the pace of Russian attacks had picked up to bring in the New Year. Ukrainian officials claimed Russia was now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.