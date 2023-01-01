Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The army says a military operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead. Sunday’s development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the area, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility. The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, have waged an insurgency over the past 15 years fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic law in the country, the release of their members in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions. It was not immediately clear if the four militants killed late Saturday were from the TTP.

