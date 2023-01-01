Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured. Police in Queensland state said the other helicopter managed to land safely after the collision near Main Beach on the Gold Coast. Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby. It wasn’t clear how many people were involved. Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene. The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in the Australian summer.