Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll in the massive floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has climbed to 51, with 19 others missing. The floods subsided in most of the areas hit by bad weather that disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines. But over 8,600 of the nearly 600,000 affected people remain in emergency shelters. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council says the Northern Mindanao region bore the brunt of the disaster. Photos on social media showed residents sweeping away thick mud from the floors of their homes. In the seaside village of Cabol-anonan, coconut trees were uprooted and huts made of light material were nearly flattened.

