Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Within minutes of the Vatican’s announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, a wealth of tributes poured in from around the world. The Holy See revealed on Saturday that the late pontiff wanted a simple funeral. A Vatican spokesman said that Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday. Benedict, 95, died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. Frail for years, Benedict’s health worsened earlier in the week, according to the Vatican. World leaders, Jewish advocates and the archbishop of Canterbury were among those mourning the death.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and GIADA ZAMPANO Associated Press

