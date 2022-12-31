Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
By The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
By The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.