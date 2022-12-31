Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year’s Eve

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar have announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year’s celebrations in three biggest cities. However opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A leaked official letter that circulated on social media said the Yangon regional government was lifting the curfew from midnight to 4 a.m. for one night. The city is hosting a New Year’s countdown party with fireworks and music at the city’s People’s Park. Groups opposed to army rule posted warnings on social media urging people not to attend the military-organized events for safety reasons. They suggested that security forces might stage a provocation such as a bombing or shooting.

