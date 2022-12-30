Spain to require COVID-19 tests for passengers from China

MADRID (AP) — Spain is following Italy and other countries in requiring air passengers coming from China to have negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination. Health Minister Carolina Darías said Friday that Spain would be pushing for similar measures at a European level following the surge in cases in China. She said coronavirus health controls would be stepped up in Spanish airports. Spain made the announcement after Italy said it would require coronavirus tests for passengers from China. Health officials from the European Union promised on Thursday to continue talks on seeking a common approach but held back from imposing restrictions.

