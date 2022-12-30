Ontario officials: 2 adults, 2 children killed in house fire

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Ontario officials say there was no evidence of working smoke alarms in a Hamilton house that caught fire, claiming the lives of four people. Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said Friday that two adults and two children died in a hospital after firefighters pulled them from the second floor of the burning townhouse Thursday night. Two other people inside the home were hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not immediately confirm the victims’ identities or the relation between them. Witnesses said neighbors had rushed toward the burning home with ladders as children inside screamed for help. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

