New this week: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from veteran Iggy Pop and rising star Brandon Ratcliff, Lifetime concludes its coverage on R. Kelly’s victims with a two-night special, and Christian Bale stars as a detective in an 1830 whodunit alongside a young Edgar Allen Poe. And if you haven’t consumed enough rich food, or content about very rich people, over the holidays, HBO Max has a treat coming your way with “The Menu.” That’s got Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef at a very exclusive restaurant where things take a decidedly sinister turn.

