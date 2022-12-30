Mexican authorities find strange holiday package: 4 skulls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said Friday its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan in Michoacan state to an address in Manning, South Carolina. When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.

