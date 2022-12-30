Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.

