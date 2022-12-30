At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music

NEW YORK (AP) — Sonya Yoncheva worries about classical music. The 41-year-old soprano at the top of her profession told The Associated Press that her own children don’t really associate with classical music artists. In the first close-to-normal season since the pandemic’s onset, Yoncheva sings a revival of Bellini’s “Norma” at the Met starting Feb. 28, then has role debuts as Maddalena di Coigny in Giordano’s “Andrea Chénier” at Milan’s Teatro all Scala and Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at the Vienna State Opera. In a time of dwindling classical sales and releases, she is launching her own record label in a bid to shape projects and build an audience.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.